KINSHASA Dec 8 At least 31 people have died in
Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa in the last
three weeks in the worst flooding in years, the provincial
interior minister said on Tuesday, warning conditions could get
even worse.
The deaths since Nov. 17, concentrated in neighbourhoods
along the Congo River and its tributary, the Ndjili, have
resulted mainly from home collapses, Emmanuel Akweti said.
The flooding has made 20,000 families homeless and inundated
the main water collection station, preventing two-thirds of
Kinshasa's communes from accessing drinkable water, he added.
An employee at the public water utility said officials hoped
to resume service there by Thursday.
Kinshasa, a sprawling city of more than 10 million people,
has notoriously poor infrastructure, with improvised wooden
shacks lining the waterfront and dirt roads that often flood
with the first rainfall.
Akweti said that precipitation levels this rainy season -
which runs from October to April - were unusually high with
Kinshasa registering 450 millimetres (18 inches) of rainfall, or
nearly a third of its annual average, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 6
alone.
He warned that weather forecasters were predicting above
average rainfall through to February and urged all residents
living in riverside areas to evacuate.
Congo's government has invested considerably in Kinshasa's
infrastructure in recent years, but critics complain that the
upgrades have almost exclusively targeted the city's upscale
neighbourhoods and prominent landmarks.
