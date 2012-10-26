* Contraband timber costing Congo millions
* Official says Congo working to tighten rules
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Oct 26 Officials in Democratic
Republic of Congo are colluding with foreign logging firms to
support illegal logging, harming local communities and risking
the destruction of the world's second largest forest, a report
by a campaign group says.
Derelict ports in Congo's riverside capital Kinshasa are
piled high with logs ready to be shipped out to China and Europe
as part of the lucrative timber trade.
Much of the timber has been harvested using permits signed
by the ministry of environment in direct contravention of
Congolese law, advocacy group Global Witness said in the report.
Congo's forest is part of the Congo Basin that spans six
countries in the central Africa region covering about 500
million hectares, over 130 million of which is in the Congo. It
contains thousands of species and a quarter of the world's
remaining tropical forest.
According to the report on Thursday so-called artisanal
logging permits - meant only for small scale tree felling by
Congolese nationals - are being awarded to foreign firms.
The companies then use industrial methods to cut and export
large quantities of wood out of the country, while sidestepping
the environmental and social obligations demanded of industrial
logging operations.
Attempts to bring order to Congo's chaotic forestry sector
have seen a ban on all new industrial logging licences since
2002, but this has done little to improve the situation
according to Colin Robertson, one of the report's authors.
"Basically this is a new system to get around the
moratorium... Officials have been giving out artisanal permits
to industrial loggers, and it's created a completely chaotic
situation in the forests," he told Reuters.
Robertson said that licences seen by Global Witness - many
of them for Chinese or Lebanese companies - had been signed by a
former environment minister.
"Wild West"
In the heavily forested province of Bandundu at least 146
artisanal logging permits have been issued in the last 2 years
according to the report, which also shows evidence of some firms
having cut far more than is allowed by artisanal licences.
Local chiefs are paid off with anything from motor bikes or
beer to allow the trees to be felled, while rural communities
see no benefit at all, the report states.
Congolese conservationists say the situation is as bad if
not worse elsewhere in the country, which is home to 86 million
hectares of forest.
Victor Vundu, director of the ministry of environment's
legal team said they were working on clarifying and tightening
up legislation under a new minister.
"It's not surprising, in a post conflict country where the
administration has been really weakened, that the state should
be accused of not sufficiently controlling the application of
the law," he said.
Industrial logging output from Congo has dropped in recent
years and currently stands at around 350,000 m3 per year, as
companies say that without far tighter regulation they cannot
compete with the illegal market.
Congo signed a contract with Swiss company SGS in
2010 to introduce a traceability programme for the logging
trade, but they are still waiting for the green light from the
government to go ahead, according to Lionel Nardon, head of the
SGS project in Congo.
Nardon said they had already identified more than 100,000 m3
of illegal wood in Kinshasa's ports and described the sector as
being like the "wild west" in which contraband timber is traded
in the port before being transported out by lorries under the
cover of darkness.
"The cost (to the Congo) is millions of dollars, and to the
forests, it is incalculable," he said.
(Editing by Bate Felix and James Jukwey)