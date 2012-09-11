* Rights group say has evidence of rebel atrocities
* Says Rwanda still backing rebels despite denials
* UN says neutral force still a "concept"
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Sept 11 Rebels in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo who allegedly are receiving support from
neighbouring Rwanda have committed widespread war crimes
including dozens of rapes and killings, Human Rights Watch said
in a report on Tuesday.
Congo's eastern hills - haunted by armed groups for nearly
two decades - have seen six months of bloody clashes after
hundreds of soldiers defected from the army, sparking a conflict
that has forced at least 220,000 people to flee their homes.
United Nations experts say that Rwandan officials have
provided logistical support and troops to the uprising, known as
M23, although Kigali strongly rejects the claims.
Allegations of widespread human rights abuses by M23 come as
efforts to find a solution to the crisis appear to be stalling,
with the U.N.'s peacekeeping head saying the deployment of a
neutral force to tackle the rebels remains "only a concept".
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on Tuesday that
at least 33 of M23's own fighters had been executed for trying
to desert, while 15 civilians also had been deliberately killed
in rebel held territories since June.
"The M23 rebels are committing a horrific trail of new
atrocities in eastern Congo," Anneke van Woudenberg, HRW's
senior Africa researcher, said.
The rights group said it had based its research on nearly
200 interviews and had uncovered evidence of at least 46 women
and girls who had been raped.
One victim said that M23 fighters had burst into her home,
beaten her son to death and repeatedly raped her before dousing
her legs in petrol and setting her ablaze, the rights group
said.
M23 did not respond to telephone calls and messages
requesting comments on Monday night, but HRW said that M23's
leader, Colonel Sultani Makenga, denied allegations of human
rights abuses, including widespread forced recruitment.
"We recruit our brothers, not by force, but because they
want to help us... That's their decision," Makenga is quoted as
saying.
HRW also said that at least 600 men and boys have been
forcibly or unlawfully recruited in neighbouring Rwanda, with
recruitment continuing after allegations of Rwandan complicity
were published in an interim UN report in June.
"The United Nations Security Council should sanction M23
leaders, as well as Rwandan officials who are helping them, for
serious rights abuses," van Woudenberg said.
NO NEUTRAL FORCE YET
Rwanda's leaders have denied any involvement in the M23
rebellion, and have accused the U.N. team behind the report of
bias, but that has not stopped several international partners,
including the United States and Sweden, from suspending aid to
Kigali.
A recent lull in fighting has seen opinions as to the real
situation on the ground diverging, with the UK restarting some
of its blocked budget support, saying that Rwanda was
constructively engaged in the search for a solution.
But in his message to regional leaders at a conference over
the weekend, UN secretary General Ban Ki Moon said that the
humanitarian situation remained dire, and that he was "deeply
concerned by continuing reports of external support to the M23."
The regional meeting in Kampala, which Rwandan president
Paul Kagame did not attend, failed to hammer out the details of
a proposed neutral force to police the border between Congo and
Rwanda, despite an offer of troops from Tanzania.
On Monday the U.N. under secretary general in charge of
peacekeeping poured cold water on the idea of the world body
providing direct backing for a neutral force, which has been
agreed in principle by both Kinshasa and Kigali.
"I think the concept needs to be fleshed out... I would not
think that the security council would be in a position to make a
determination just on an idea," Herve Ladsous told journalists
at a press conference in Kinshasa.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Bate Felix and Michael
Roddy)