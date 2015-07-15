* Insects regarded as a delicacy in Democratic Republic of
Congo
* Insects sell for twice the price of beef in the market
* Experts hope insects could hold the key to tackling food
crisis
* FAO project to train people to cultivate caterpillars,
crickets
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, July 15 There is no shortage of
protein in Kinshasa's Gambela Market, from cows to antelope and
snakes. But it is the blue and silver bowls brimming with
twitching crickets, termites and slithering mealworms that do
the briskest trade.
Experts hope that the love of edible insects in Democratic
Republic of Congo may hold the key to tackling widespread hunger
among its roughly 65 million people by scaling up a
millennia-old consumption habit.
Six-and-a-half million people live in food insecurity in the
giant central African country, according to the World Food
Programme (WFP), largely due to low agricultural productivity
and persistent violence in its volatile east.
Edible insects, which are just starting to win acceptance in
the West, have long been one of Congo's most popular dishes.
Often served as bar food or on special occasions, they are
grilled and commonly served with hot pepper, lemon and onions.
"This is the main food of Congolese," said Marie-Colette
Bena, who sells clothing at the market, "I'm proud to eat that
food."
The average household in the capital Kinshasa consumes about
300 grams of caterpillar a week, according to a U.N. study but
insect supplies can be seasonal and are generally more expensive
than other types of food.
In Kinshasa a kilogramme of crickets costs about $50, more
than twice the price of beef.
Congo's environment ministry and the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) hope to capitalize on Congo's
affinity for the crunchy fare with a new programme to promote
insect cultivation, a plan that could make them more widely
available and bring down prices.
The project, due to begin in October, will train two hundred
people - most of them women - in western Congo to cultivate
caterpillars and crickets. Laurent Kikeba, who oversees the
project for the FAO, said it would be the first of its kind in
the world.
A national centre to promote insect harvesting will be
launched and the FAO will work with the government to craft
legal norms to regulate the sector.
IDEAL FOOD
Though the FAO estimates that Congolese consume 14,000
tonnes of insects each year, Kikeba said there are no farms
specifically dedicated to raising them. Instead, they are
collected by hacking down trees or digging deep into the soil.
Kikeba said that year-round farming could dramatically
increase production, currently limited by seasonal variations in
the availability of different species.
"For the fight against malnutrition, this is an ideal food,"
said Paul Monzambe, a professor of agronomy at the National
Pedagogic University (UPN) in Kinshasa, who is collaborating on
the project. "The crisis is such that we must think now of all
possible approaches."
In a 2013 report, the FAO hailed insect cultivation as a
practical and environmentally-friendly tool to boost food
production as supply struggles to keep pace with global
population growth.
The report notes insects are bountiful, widely consumed and
contain high levels of protein, fat, vitamins, fibre and
minerals. They tend to require less feed and yield more meat per
kilogramme than traditional protein sources.
Insects can also be raised in confined spaces with little
capital investment, lowering barriers to entry for women, who
struggle to access land and credit, the report said.
Increased production should start to drive down prices,
allowing Congolese to consume more of their preferred
delicacies. That's music to Monzambe's ears.
"I am a huge consumer," he laughs. "I can't go a week
without eating them!"
(Additional reporting by Media Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel
Flynn and Anna Willard)