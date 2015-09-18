KINSHASA, Sept 18 Four pro-democracy activists were sentenced on Friday to six months in prison in Democratic Republic of Congo for inciting disobedience, part of a crackdown before upcoming elections, lawyers in the case and human rights groups said.

President Joseph Kabila is prohibited by the constitution from running at elections next year to extend his 14 years in office but critics accuse him of trying to hang onto power. A spokesman for Kabila says he will respect the constitution.

The activists from Struggle for Change (Lucha) were arrested in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma in April as they encouraged residents to protest the detention of fellow activists by whistling and banging pots and pans.

Defense lawyer Matthieu Mugisho said the court found his clients guilty of inciting disobedience to public authorities and they were also handed 12-month suspended sentences. Mugisho said the verdict would be appealed within 10 days.

"The condemnation of our comrades is further proof that in (Congo) there is not justice," Lucha tweeted from its official account.

Another Lucha member is standing trial in the capital Kinshasa on charges of plotting against Kabila after he was arrested at a workshop in March intended to encourage youth participation in politics.

The government said the meeting was organized by "instructors in insurrection" and has denied any political meddling in the judicial process.

The United Nations warned last week that rights violations are escalating in Congo ahead of a 13-month election cycle meant to begin next month and culminate in a presidential election next November. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Dominic Evans)