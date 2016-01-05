KINSHASA Jan 5 Democratic Republic of Congo
will release about 2,000 prisoners this month in a bid to reduce
overcrowding in jails and calm political tensions at the start
of an election year, the justice minister said on Tuesday.
Congo's prisons are notoriously overpopulated and hold
around 20,000 people, according to the United Nations.
A 2013 study by the U.N. mission in the country found the
occupancy rate in the capital Kinshasa's main prison at more
than 400 percent of capacity and documented multiple prison
deaths from suffocation.
Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe said about 1,200 low-level
offenders who have served at least one-quarter of their
sentences and received approval from the prison director and
prosecutor-general would be freed in the coming weeks.
He did not provide names and said the list still needed to
be finalised.
About 800 additional prisoners are to be released following
pardons granted last week by President Joseph Kabila to all
prisoners aged 70 and older who have not committed serious
crimes.
The president also pardoned nine members of a separatist
religious movement in southwest Congo who were convicted of
launching an insurrection in 2007 after disputed gubernatorial
elections.
Thambwe said the measures were aimed at reducing political
tensions before a contentious presidential election scheduled
for November.
"We have taken (these) measures to calm the general
situation ahead of the dialogue," Thambwe told Reuters.
He was referring to Kabila's call last November for a
national dialogue to clear the way for planned local, provincial
and national elections in the face of financial and logistical
constraints.
But the start of the dialogue has been delayed as most major
opposition parties refuse to participate, dismissing it as a
trap to extend Kabila's mandate beyond its expiration at the end
of this year.
Kabila, who became president in 2001 and won disputed
elections in 2006 and 2011, has refused to outline his political
future. Allies have recently advocated delaying polls by up to
four years to clean up voter rolls.
Congo, Africa's leading copper producer, has not had a
peaceful transition of power since independence in 1960.
Millions died mainly of hunger and disease in a 1998-2003 civil
war that drew in more than a half-dozen regional powers.
(Additional reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko; Editing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Tom Heneghan)