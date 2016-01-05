(Recasts, adds rights group response)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA Jan 5 Democratic Republic of Congo
will release about 2,000 prisoners this month in a bid to calm
political tension at the start of an election year and reduce
overcrowding in jails, the justice minister said on Tuesday.
Human rights groups welcomed the announcement but criticized
the government for ignoring scores of prisoners they say have
been detained for accusing President Joseph Kabila of trying to
stay in power after his mandate ends in December.
Kabila became president in 2001, won disputed elections in
2006 and 2011 and has yet to outline his political future.
Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe said about 1,200 low-level
offenders who have served at least one-quarter of their
sentences and received approval from the prison director and
prosecutor-general would be freed in the coming weeks.
About 800 additional prisoners are to be released following
pardons granted last week by Kabila to all prisoners over 70 and
who have not committed serious crimes and to members of a
separatist religious movement.
Congo, Africa's leading copper producer, has not had a
peaceful transition of power since independence in 1960.
Millions died mainly of hunger and disease in a 1998-2003 civil
war that drew in more than a half-dozen regional powers.
Thambwe said the measures were aimed at reducing tension
before a presidential election scheduled for November and a
national dialogue to be held in advance.
"We have taken (these) measures to calm the general
situation ahead of the dialogue," Thambwe told Reuters.
The dialogue has been delayed as most major opposition
parties refuse to participate, dismissing it as a trap to extend
Kabila's mandate beyond the end of this year.
Congo's jails are notoriously overcrowded and hold around
20,000 prisoners, according to the United Nations.
Dolly Idefo, executive director of Voice for the Voiceless,
a Kinshasa-based human rights group, said the prisoner release
did not go far enough.
"There are political prisoners throughout this country and
people who have been detained without any (judicial) decision,"
he said. The government denies it holds any political prisoners.
At least 40 were killed and hundreds more detained last
January in protests against changes to the election code that
critics said was a ploy to delay the presidential election.
