* Number of displaced has grown over ten-fold in three years
* Mining province has few peacekeepers to address rising
violence
* Local politics stokes continuing instability
By Aaron Ross
PWETO, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 14 (Reuters) -
F aced with a dearth of United Nations peacekeepers, lack of
funding and competition from other global crises, relief
agencies are struggling to contain a growing humanitarian
disaster in Democratic Republic of Congo's mining heartland.
More than a decade after the official end of a 1998-2003 war
that killed millions of people in Congo, mostly from hunger and
disease, donors are keen to switch from emergency aid to
longer-term development projects in the vast central African
country.
But the deteriorating situation in the copper and
cobalt-rich southeastern province of Katanga, which the U.N.
refugee agency (UNHCR) labelled "catastrophic" last month,
throws into sharp relief the gaping humanitarian needs.
The number of displaced people in Katanga has leapt to
nearly 600,000, from 55,000 three years ago, mostly due to
violence by armed groups, including the secessionist movement
Bakata Katanga.
The crisis has taken Congo's humanitarian community by
surprise after a decade spent focusing on the eastern border
provinces of North and South Kivu, a volatile patchwork of rebel
and militia fiefdoms that never fully emerged from the war.
"Suddenly, we turn to a zone where there is a major crisis
in the process of developing but where there are not enough
humanitarian actors," Moustapha Soumaré, the U.N.'s humanitarian
coordinator in Congo, told Reuters.
One major obstacle is the lack of basic security. The U.N.
refugee agency (UNHCR) has urged Congo's U.N. peacekeeping
mission (MONUSCO) to increase its presence in Katanga. Of 21,000
U.N. soldiers in Congo, only around 450 are deployed in Katanga.
After a decade and a half of operations, the U.N. mission
aims to start scaling down its force in Congo next year, despite
the persistent violence in the country's east.
"We have been requesting frantically for more troops but so
far it has been very difficult," said Alessandra Trabatoni,
MONUSCO's chief of office in the northern Katangan town of
Kalemie. "There is no real appetite for sending more troops."
The violence, mainly clustered in a so-called "Triangle of
Death" between the towns of Manono, Mitwaba and Pweto, has so
far left the province's vast industrial mining operations
farther south almost entirely unaffected.
But the constant stream of displaced people has strained
humanitarian resources beyond the breaking point. According to
the United Nations, of the 48,000 people requiring aid who
sought refuge in the Tanganyika district in northeast Katanga in
July and August, only 26 percent have received any.
'CONGO FATIGUE'
The situation in Katanga is emblematic of challenges facing
relief efforts in Congo, almost entirely funded by foreign
donors. As of end-October, only 25 percent of the $197 million
requested by UNHCR for its 2014 operations in Congo had been
funded, slightly less than in previous years.
UNHCR spokeswoman Celine Schmitt blamed "Congo fatigue" for
much of the deficit, particularly with costly crises like Syria
and Central African Republic consuming so many resources.
Scott Lout, World Vision's national director, said that
after two decades in Congo, donors were impatient to shift from
emergency humanitarian responses to forward-looking development
programmes.
"If we're doing the same work 20 years on, it's no longer
acceptable for anyone, even if the necessity requires it," he
said.
With presidential elections expected in 2016, some fear the
crisis in Katanga, which has a long history of secession
attempts and strained relations with the central government in
the capital Kinshasa, will only get worse.
Local politicians and businessmen are strongly suspected of
backing Bakata Katanga, the largest and most daring of the
province's armed movements.
