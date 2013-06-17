* Rebels attack Congo Katanga mining province
* Outgoing UN Congo chief push for political solution
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, June 17 Security in Congo's
copper-mining heartland of Katanga is a "very serious concern"
that must be tackled politically and militarily, the outgoing
head of the U.N. peackeeping mission said on Monday.
The province, which sits on some of the world's largest
copper reserves, last year exported 600,000 tonnes. Miners
including Freeport McMoRan and Glencore already
operate there.
In March, hundreds of rebel fighters attacked the Katangan
capital of Lubumbashi and then surrendered following bloody
clashes with security forces. On Sunday, a soldier was killed
during fighting between the army and insurgents 20 km (12 miles)
from the city.
"It's a quite significant problem, and I think it has all
the prospects of becoming worse," Roger Meece, the head of the
U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, said.
"One can do what is possible militarily and or with a police
force but ... the real solutions have to be found in these
political factors," Meece, who is leaving his post later this
month, said in an interview.
Meece said fears that the province would be broken up were
feeding the tension.
"Probably it's related at least in part to people looking
towards future election cycles, both provincial and national,"
he added.
Katanga has long had a fractious relationship with the
central government in Kinshasa and attempted to secede directly
after independence in 1960.
More recently, provincial and national leaders have clashed
over management of the mining industry and its revenues.
Katanga's governor earlier this year refused to implement a
decision by Kinshasa to ban the export of copper concentrate.
Katanga is also the home province of President Joseph Kabila
and some of his prominent allies. Analysts have said that
growing splits within the ruling coalition could be behind the
recent upsurge in violence.
On Sunday, one soldier died after clashes with the Bakata
Katanga rebel group, according to government spokesman Lambert
Mende, who said the authorities were investigating who or what
was behind the growing insecurity.
"We don't have proof and we don't want to accuse anyone
unfairly, but we want to find out what is behind this.
Politicians or not, these are still crimes," he said.
Earlier this month U.N.-backed broadcaster Radio Okapi
reported that 13 women, eight of them pregnant, were burnt alive
by rebels in the north of the vast province, which is the same
size as France.
But the province's business-friendly governor said such
media reports had blown the security problem out of proportion.
"There's no problem in the province, everything is going
well," Moise Katumbi said by telephone.
"No leaders in Katanga are going to support these (rebels).
We have to give confidence to investors," he added.
(Editing by Bate Felix and Jane Baird)