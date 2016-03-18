* No comment from government or army
* More than 500 killed in attacks since Oct. 2014
* Government has blamed most assaults on rebels
By Aaron Ross
BRAZZAVILLE, March 18 Soldiers in Democratic
Republic of Congo's army have taken part in at least three
deadly attacks on civilians and turned a blind eye to other
assaults carried out by rebels, a former U.N. investigator said
in a report released on Friday.
Spokesmen for Congo's government and army did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations
by the Congo Research Group at New York University, headed by
Jason Stearns.
More than 500 people have died in a wave of machete attacks
and other raids in Congo's east since Oct. 2014, rights groups
say.
The government has blamed most of them on the Allied
Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group that has
operated in eastern Congo since the 1990s.
But Stearns said witnesses and other evidence showed
soldiers had participated in at least three attacks near the
town of Beni between Oct. 2014 and March 2015.
"We have collected matching testimonies on the involvement
of (army) soldiers in certain massacres and also several general
testimonies of (army) officers that confirm this complicity,"
the report said.
The soldiers' motives were not clear, the report added, but
it said there was evidence of past collaboration between army
officers and the ADF in timber trafficking. Ethnic rivalries
could also be involved in some cases, it said.
Two colonels were convicted by a military court in Nov. 2014
in connection with the assassination of the commander of
operations against the ADF near Beni earlier that year.
Millions died between 1996 and 2003 in regional conflicts in
Congo's east, mostly from hunger and disease. Dozens of armed
groups continue to prey upon the local population and exploit
the area's natural resources.
The report said the repeated failure by army units,
sometimes stationed close to the attack, to respond promptly
suggested some officers had given orders not to intervene.
The failure to respond to attacks was noted by a
parliamentary mission report in Nov. 2014 and a report by the
current U.N. panel of experts in Congo last year.
"If you ask questions to understand why, they whip you," one
noncommissioned officer told researchers about orders not to
intervene.
Stearns is a former coordinator of the U.N. panel of experts
in Congo.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and
Andrew Heavens)