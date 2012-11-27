KAMPALA Nov 27 The leader of the M23 rebel
group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colonel Sultani
Makenga, has agreed to withdraw his forces from the eastern
cities of Goma and Sake, the Ugandan military chief said on
Tuesday.
"We met last night and I communicated to him the decision of
regional leaders reached on Saturday and he accepted to pull
back his forces out of Goma and Sake and also stop any further
advances southward," Uganda's chief of defence forces, Aronda
Nyakayirima, told Reuters.
"He didn't put up any conditions for pulling out because he
agreed that all their grievances will be resolved in the ICGLR
(Great Lakes) mechanism as stipulated in the declarations of the
Saturday summit (in Kampala)," he said.
There was no immediate comment from the rebels.
African leaders called on the rebels on Saturday to abandon
their aim of toppling the government and leave the city of Goma
they captured last week.