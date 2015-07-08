* Sicomines due to start copper production around September
* Chronic power shortages, bureaucracy dog project
* Expert says Sicomines will make Chinese hesitate on Congo
* Campaigners say infrastructure is poor and overpriced
By Aaron Ross
KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 8 (Reuters) -
W hen it was signed in 2007, China's $6 billion 'minerals for
infrastructure' deal in Congo stirred fears among Western
countries that Beijing's hunger for resources would erode their
influence and saddle the vast central African country with
unmanageable debt.
Eight years on, as Sicomines prepares to produce its first
copper after long delays, the main lesson from the giant project
is that investing in one of Africa's most chaotic countries is a
messy and frustrating business, no matter who you are.
While most mining projects in Congo go years before paying
significant taxes under the mining code, Sicomines was meant to
have an immediate economic impact. The government says the deal
has already produced at least $800 million in infrastructure
investment.
Chinese firms Sinohydro Corp and China Railway
Group Limited are building roads and hospitals in
exchange for a 68 percent stake in the Sicomines copper and
cobalt mine, one of the largest in Africa with about 6.8 million
tonnes in proven reserves.
China's state-run Exim Bank and smaller Chinese banks are
stumping up $3 billion for infrastructure plus a further $3
billion to develop Sicomines, with all the loans to be repaid
with mining profits.
Yet production from the mine has been delayed and targets
scaled back. Rather than unlocking Congo's massive resource
potential for China, the project has underscored the deterrents
to investment, from crippling power shortages to asphyxiating
bureaucracy and corruption, said Johanna Malm, a researcher at
Roskilde University in Denmark and expert on the contract.
"I think the Chinese ... are very hesitant to come into
Congo after everything that has happened with Sicomines - after
all the fuss, the problems, all the different things they
struggled with."
POWER SHORTAGES
Congo, which extracted more than 1 million tonnes of copper
for the first time in 2014, is Africa's top producer. Industry
giants including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Glencore
have invested heavily in the sector since a peace deal
drew a line under a 1998-2003 war that had killed millions.
But foreign investment has struggled to leave a mark in an
impoverished country that ranks 184th of 189 countries on the
World Bank's "Ease of doing business" index, and second from
bottom in the U.N. Human Development Index.
The southeastern province of Katanga, heartland of the
copper industry, receives only about half the power it needs
from the national grid, forcing companies to produce their own.
Jean Nzenga, Sicomines' deputy director, said the lack of
power had obliged the roughly 13 sq mile (34 sq km) concession
to halve its initial annual output target to 125,000 tonnes.
Even at that level, the mine is guaranteed less than a third
of the 54 megawatts (MW) it needs. Work on a 240 MW dam has been
delayed by red tape and remains at least five years from
completion, Nzenga added.
The start of production has also been slowed by the need to
pump out more than 160 million cubic metres of water from the
two pits, abandoned years ago by the Congolese state miner
Gecamines, Nzenga said.
Concerns about Congo's unstable political and business
environment at one stage threatened to sink the deal, Malm said.
Despite a sovereign guarantee behind the infrastructure
loans, which many Congolese fear will burden the country with
debt, Exim Bank halted disbursements in 2012. It only returned
to the table after reportedly receiving additional financial
guarantees.
CULTURE OF SECRECY
For many activists, the culture of secrecy ingrained in the
mining industry represents the most serious problem.
In 2013, the Africa Progress Panel, chaired by former U.N.
secretary-general Kofi Annan, said Congo had missed out on at
least $1.36 billion in revenues between 2010 and 2012 by selling
state mining assets below their value. Critics say Sicomines has
brought the opacity to new extremes.
Outside the reinforced barbed wire that encircles the vast
Sicomines concession in Katanga's mining hub of Kolwezi, local
residents say they only learned about the contract three years
after it was signed, when workers came to conduct a land survey.
A February report by the African Association for the Defence
of Human Rights (ASADHO) accused the government of failing to
monitor infrastructure projects in Kinshasa, which it says have
been poor-quality and overpriced.
Some Congolese activists say the man tasked with
implementing the contract, Moise Ekanga, a close ally of
President Joseph Kabila, runs what amounts to an opaque shadow
government answerable only to the head of state from his yellow
offices near the banks of the Congo River in Kinshasa.
"Even the minister of mines cannot ask Mr Ekanga a question
about that project," said Jean Pierre Okenda, an adviser in
Katanga to the Dutch-based development organisation Cordaid.
Ekanga did not respond to requests for information.
Nzenga, however, said that Ekanga's Bureau for Coordination
and Monitoring of the Sino-Congolese Program worked with
ministries and agencies to track infrastructure disbursements.
He urged critics to reserve judgment until Sicomines starts
production.
Oscar Melhado, resident representative of the International
Monetary Fund, said the contract required closer monitoring, but
that he was encouraged that authorities had started to disclose
more information.
"We don't have to single out anyone," he said. "If we do
that for China, we have to do that for (Freeport-McMoRan's)
Tenke Fungurume. We have to do that for Glencore."
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Kevin Liffey)