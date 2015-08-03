KINSHASA Aug 3 Gold production in Democratic Republic of Congo rose sharply in the second quarter and copper production also picked up, the central bank said on Monday, despite uncertainty about a proposed revision of the mining code.

Congo, which hopes to become one of Africa's leading gold producers, mined 8,123 kilogrammes of gold in the second quarter of 2015, according to the bank's June statistical bulletin, released on its website on Monday. That was up 79 percent from 4,528 kilogrammes over the same period last year.

Gold production in the first quarter of the year rose 70 percent.

Large new mines opened by companies including Randgold Resources, AngloGold Ashanti and Banro Corporation in the last four years have boosted Congo's industrial gold output from near zero in 2011 to over 20 tonnes last year.

Copper production rose to 278,621 tonnes in the second quarter, a four percent increase from 268,214 tonnes over the same period last year. Congo, Africa's leading copper producer, mined 1 million tonnes last year for the first time.

Mining makes up some 20 percent of the central African country's gross domestic product (GDP). The International Monetary Fund expects the mining sector to help the economy grow 9.2 percent in 2015 for a second consecutive year, one of the fastest rates in the world.

Congo's government submitted a revision of its 2002 mining code to parliament in March despite fierce criticism from the industry. Miners claim increases in tax and royalty payments would make new investments unprofitable, although civil society groups have questioned the basis for this assumption.