KINSHASA, Sept 22 Democratic Republic of Congo's
government supports Ivanhoe Mines' $400 million sale of
a stake in its Kamoa copper mine to China's Zijin Mining
, it said on Tuesday, dropping earlier objections to
the deal.
The sale is a pre-requisite for the development of Kamoa,
which is thought to be the world's largest untouched high-grade
copper discovery. A feasibility study on the Kamoa project is
expected at the end of next year.
In a statement, mines minister Martin Kabwelulu and
portfolio minister Louise Munga Mesozi added that Ivanhoe had
agreed to sell an additional 15 percent stake in the mine to the
government, which currently controls five percent.
The government said in June that Vancouver-based Ivanhoe's
sale in May of a nearly 50 percent stake in the copper project
in southeastern Congo to Zijin for $412 million should be
suspended until concerns over the purchase of its own stake were
addressed.
It was not exactly clear what the government's objections
were, although industry sources said they wanted guarantees on
their own stake first.
The conditions of the sale to the government still needed to
be finalized in a contract with Ivanhoe subsidiary Kamoa Holding
Limited and the mine, the statement said.
