* Congo is Africa's top copper producer
* Katanga mine is one of country's largest
* Collapsed wall was more than 250 metres high
By Kenny Katombe
KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 8 (Reuters) -
T wo workers at Glencore's huge Katanga Mining copper
and cobalt operation in southeastern Democratic Republic of
Congo died on Tuesday and five remain missing, the mine's
chairman said after a 250-metre pit wall collapsed.
"Of the seven who disappeared, two bodies were found,"
Gustave Nzeng, chairman of Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), the
joint venture that runs the mine, told reporters in the town of
Kolwezi.
Rescue efforts to find the remaining workers were being
hindered by heavy rain, Nzeng said.
Mining companies in Congo extracted just under 1 million
tonnes of copper in 2015, making the country Africa's top
producer.
Major companies such as Freeport-McMoRan, Ivanhoe
and Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation have
invested heavily in the sector since a 2003 peace deal drew a
line under years of regional war in Congo's east that killed
millions, mostly from hunger and disease.
Deadly accidents are common in Congo's mostly unregulated
artisanal mining sector, where diggers use rudimentary tools,
but far rarer at its large industrial mines.
The Katanga Mining joint venture is controlled by Glencore,
the Swiss-based mining and trading company, while Congo's state
mining company Gecamines and Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler's
Fleurette Group both hold minority stakes.
The project is one of the country's largest and consists of
both underground and open-air mines formerly owned by Gecamines.
It started commercial production in 2008.
Katanga Mining announced an 18-month suspension of
production last September, but work on maintenance and an $880
million modernisation project to cut costs has continued.
Delphin Monga, provincial secretary of the UCDT union, which
represents KCC workers, said that many more workers would likely
have been killed had it not been for the suspension.
"This was the least bad scenario because there weren't
nearly as many workers there as before," Monga said.
Richard Muyej, the top government official in Lualaba
province, told Reuters that the wall that collapsed in the KOV
open pit mine was more than 250 metres high.
The landslide was also believed to have damaged drainage
equipment in the pit, Glencore said in a statement.
