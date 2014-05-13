* Anonymous callers threaten critics of oil exploration plan
- WWF
* British company Soco condemns intimidation, shooting
attack
By Peter Jones
KINSHASA, May 13 Two employees of WWF have
received death threats in Democratic Republic of Congo because
of the conservation group's opposition to plans by British
company Soco International to search for oil in a
national park, WWF said.
Soco's plans have drawn criticism from the British
government and from environmentalists who fear they could damage
Virunga National Park, the oldest and most bio-diverse in
Africa.
Emmanuel De Merode, the park's Belgian director who was also
publicly critical of Soco's plans, was shot and seriously
wounded last month by unknown gunmen.
Soco has denied any link to that attack and said on Tuesday
it condemned the latest threats. The firm says it can operate in
the World Heritage Site using environmentally sensitive
techniques.
Switzerland-based WWF, which has been one of the most vocal
critics of the oil exploration, said that members of staff who
had spoken publicly against the oil project had received
anonymous threatening phone calls.
"Angered by a staff member's public statements about the
negative impacts of oil, one caller said, 'We want his head',"
WWF said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.
It said reports of intimidation against local civil society
and anti-oil activists had increased since the shooting of De
Merode, who is now recovering.
"Civil society activists tell WWF that they too have
received menacing calls, text messages and notes. The callers to
WWF said that they had missed killing de Merode, but would not
miss WWF's employee," WWF said.
Investigations are continuing into the shooting.
Soco said at the time that any suggestion linking Soco to
the attack was "completely unfounded, defamatory and highly
inappropriate". The company also denied any link to the threats
against WWF staff.
"Soco condemns this behaviour and does not condone acts of
threats or intimidation of any kind," Roger Cagle, deputy chief
executive, said in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.
"It is emphasised that Soco is a responsible company
operating under a strict Code of Business Conduct and Ethics,
which it takes extremely seriously," he added.
The Congolese government supports Soco's right to explore
for oil, arguing that it needs to know the value of the oil
underneath Virunga before it can decide whether to allow the
company to begin exploitation.
(Editing by David Lewis and Mark Trevelyan)