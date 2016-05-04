Moise Katumbi, governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's Katanga province, greets his supporters as he arrives to watch a soccer match between TP Mazembe and Sudanese team Al-Hilal in Katanga Mazembe in the Kamalondo suburb of Lubumbashi, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Moise Katumbi, the multi-millionaire former governor and prominent opposition leader, attends a funeral mass in honor of legendary Congolese singer Papa Wemba, born Jules Shungu Wembadio Pene Kikumba, in Lubumbashi, the capital of Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

KINSHASA Moise Katumbi, the multi-millionaire former governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's copper mining region and a prominent opposition leader, said on Wednesday he would run for president in an election slated for November.

"I accept with humility this heavy responsibility," Katumbi said in a statement on his official Twitter account, referring to his nomination for the presidency by three opposition coalitions in recent weeks.

Political tension is high in Congo, where opponents of President Joseph Kabila say he is trying to cling to power beyond the end of his mandate in 2016. More than 40 people were killed in violent protests over the issue in January 2015.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Heinrich)