* Commission told to review 'entire electoral process'
* Delay could enable Kabila to stay longer as president
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Sept 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's
highest court on Tuesday told election authorities to take a
fresh look at the country's voting timetable, raising the
prospect of a delay that would enable President Joseph Kabila to
stay in office beyond 2016.
The court ordered the national election commission to
re-evaluate its calendar, saying that budgetary and political
constraints have made it untenable.
Critics say Kabila intends to hold on beyond the election
set for November 2016, when he is due to step down, and delay
the first peaceful handover of power in a country whose eastern
regions have endured years of conflict.
At least 40 people were killed in January in protests over a
plan to revise the electoral code. Kabila has ruled Congo since
his father's assassination in 2001, and won disputed elections
in 2006 and 2011.
Analysts say the 2016 timetable for more than a dozen local,
provincial and national elections is in jeopardy due to its $1.1
billion price tag and difficulties establishing 21 new provinces
created in July as part of a decentralisation initiative.
The court said this process, in which the new provinces have
yet to establish executive committees, has created "anarchy" in
the absence of viable local governance.
The court "orders the National Independent Electoral
Commission to evaluate, in complete independence and
impartiality, the entire electoral process," its president,
Luamba Bindu, said from the bench.
Governors must be in place before polls for new provincial
assemblies, now set for Oct. 25 this year, can occur, he said. A
postponement of that vote could delay the whole timetable.
The court also ordered the government to take "exceptional
transitional measures" to restore order and security in the new
provinces and accelerate the elections.
That order could be interpreted as allowing the government
to appoint interim governors, but government spokesman Lambert
Mende said it was too early to say how Kabila might respond.
Kabila's opponents say they suspect that by naming governors
he can install loyalists to help him stay in office.
Kabila has refused to comment on his political future,
though Mende says he will respect the constitution.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Mark Trevelyan)