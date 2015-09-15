By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Sept 15 More than 1,000 people
demonstrated on the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's
capital on Tuesday against what they said are plans by President
Joseph Kabila to cling to power after his constitutional mandate
ends next year.
The crowd, which gathered in the N'djili commune of
Kinshasa, waved the flags of opposition parties and banners
reading "Respect for the constitution is not negotiable" and "Mr
Kabila's mandate ends on December 19, 2016".
Kabila's opponents accuse him of trying to stay in office
beyond the end of his second and final elected term next
December. The 44-year-old president took power in 2001 when his
father was assassinated and won disputed elections in 2006 and
2011.
"We need to respect the constitution," said Bienvenu Seffu,
a 53-year-old school teacher and a supporter of the opposition
Union for the Congolese Nation. "This is a county for all
Congolese, not just one man."
The protest, which was authorised by the governor of
Kinshasa, Andre Kimbuta, was peaceful. A few dozen police sat
outside a nearby restaurant, watching the demonstrators.
It was the first major anti-government rally since at least
40 people were killed in protests in Kinshasa and other cities
in January. They were demonstrating against a revision to the
electoral code, which critics said was a pretext to delay the
presidential vote. Parliament dropped the proposed amendment.
Kabila has refused to comment publicly on his political
future, though a spokesman has said that he intends to respect
the constitution.
Tuesday's rally was called several major opposition parties,
including the Movement for the Liberation of Congo and Union for
the Congolese Nation. It took place as parliament opened for its
fall session.
The opposition says that a packed election calendar of more
than a dozen local, provincial and national elections in the
next 14 months is Kabila's latest ploy to delay the presidential
vote.
The constitutional court ordered the election commission to
revisit the calendar last week, saying budgetary and political
constraints have made it untenable.
The largest opposition party, the Union for Democracy and
Social Progress, broke off talks with representatives of Kabila
on Sunday aimed at clearing the way for a national dialogue, but
it did not call its supporters to the street.
Leading parties in Kabila's coalition warned him in a letter
on Monday that actions by his allies had given the impression
that he intends to violate the constitution by remaining in
power.
They warned that violating the constitution's two-term limit
risked destabilising the vast Central African country, where
regional wars between 1996 and 2003 killed millions, most from
hunger and disease.
"We need this Machiavellian and mafia-like band to go," said
businessman Apollinaire Lubamba at the protest.
