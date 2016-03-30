By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, March 30 Leading opposition parties in
Democratic Republic of Congo endorsed a prominent former
governor, Moise Katumbi, for president on Wednesday, hoping to
rally support for an alternative to President Joseph Kabila.
The multi-millionaire Katumbi governed Congo's southeastern
copper mining heartland from 2007 until last September when he
quit Kabila's ruling party, accusing it of plotting to keep the
president in power beyond the country's two-term limit.
Kabila, who has ruled since 2001, is barred by the
constitution from standing for a third term in an election
slated for November, though critics say he is deliberately
delaying the poll.
The G7 group of opposition parties, which were dismissed
from Kabila's ruling coalition last September after publicly
calling on the president to leave office this year, announced
their decision to back Katumbi at a convention in the capital
Kinshasa.
"Moise Katumbi Chapwe presents the ideal profile to assume
such leadership and realise the common programme in government
of the G7," said the moderator Didier Molisho to cheers from a
hall packed with supporters.
Katumbi, who has yet to announce his candidacy, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The G7 announcement could galvanise opposition parties to
present a united front against Kabila, analysts said. The
biggest opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social
Progress, has not said whom it plans to support.
Several local and provincial elections have already been
missed, with the government citing logistical and budgetary
constraints.
Congo's electoral commission president, Corneille Nangaa,
told U.S. radio earlier this month that he would ask the
constitutional court for "a small extension" to November's
election to update voter rolls.
