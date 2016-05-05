By Kenny Katombe
| LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo
LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 5 (Reuters) -
D emocratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Moise Katumbi on
Thursday denied an accusation by the government that he hired
foreign mercenaries, and said he had nothing to fear from an
investigation into his conduct or from reports that he might be
arrested.
His comments come a day after he announced he would run for
president of Congo in November, at an election to choose a
successor to incumbent Joseph Kabila who is due to step down at
the end of his two-term mandate.
Tensions are high ahead of the election in part because
Kabila has not declared his intentions. Critics say he intends
to remain in power after his mandate ends, leading a country
that has not had a peaceful transition of power since
independence.
Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said authorities had
proof Katumbi was involved in recruiting mercenaries including
several retired American soldiers. A government spokesman said
four of Katumbi's bodyguards were arrested because they were not
authorized to work in the country.
"I have nothing to fear because I have no mercenaries with
me at the house, nor have I recruited any. It's just rumours ...
Investigators said they were going to come to my house to search
and arrest me. Let them come," Katumbi said.
"I maintain my candidacy (for the presidency) and will stay
true to my peaceful struggle for the state and the law," he told
Reuters.
The U.S. Embassy in the capital Kinshasa said on its
Facebook page it was deeply concerned about Mwamba's accusations
and believed them to be false.
It said a U.S. citizen working in Katanga province as a
security advisor for a private U.S. company that consults around
the world was arrested on April 24, but was unarmed and that
allegations he was involved in mercenary activity are false.
Katumbi governed Katanga, Congo's southeastern copper-mining
heartland, from 2007 until last September when he quit Kabila's
ruling party, accusing it of plotting to keep the president in
power beyond the two-term limit.
More than 40 people were killed in protests in January 2015
over the issue of whether Kabila might try to stay in power
beyond his term. Since then, authorities have arrested dozens of
critics of Kabila on what the United Nations and human rights
groups say are trumped-up charges.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Ross, writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg, editing by G Crosse)