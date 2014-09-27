* Opposition fears President Kabila looking to stay in power
* March in Kinshasa peaceful, Goma protesters tear gassed
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Sept 27 Thousands of people protested
in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, calling on
President Joseph Kabila to respect his country's constitution
and step down when his second elected term ends in 2016.
A march in Kinshasa was peaceful but protesters in Goma, the
biggest town in the volatile east, were dispersed by tear gas.
The country is rife with speculation that Kabila is looking
for ways to remain in charge of the vast, mineral-rich nation
that has been plagued by decades of conflict.
In Kinshasa, protesters demanded dialogue with the
government over the holding of presidential elections in 2016,
even as many denounced Kabila as illegitimate
"We don't want any more Mr Kabilas. The people are tired,"
said Bruno Mavungu, secretary general of the opposition Union
for Democracy and Social Progress (UPDS) party.
"The Congolese people are saying: no one touches the
constitution," he told Reuters as he took part in a 11 km (7
mile) march that set off from the iconic monument to Patrice
Lumumba, Congo's first elected prime minister.
Kabila came to power in 2001 when his father, Laurent, was
assassinated in the middle of a conflict that sucked in regional
armies and aid workers say ended up killing millions.
He steered the country to post-war elections in 2006 and won
re-election in 2011, although the second vote was marred by
complaints of widespread irregularities.
Kabila said this week at the United Nations General Assembly
that he would stick to a calendar of local and national
elections due in 2015 and 2016. But critics say that he intends
to rejig the constitution to allow him to stand for a third
elected term in power.
Some allies of the president have already endorsed the idea,
though Kabila has remained silent on the subject despite
pressure from American and other foreign officials to commit to
stepping down in 2016.
Earlier this month, Kabila reshuffled his top military
command, a move some analysts said pointed to his determination
to put loyalists in key positions as he prepares the ground for
a potentially volatile period.
"By promoting some of his key confidants and keeping
potential spoilers in check, Kabila is likely to be preparing
the elite echelons of the security forces for the turbulence
associated with the constitutional revision process," Christoph
Wille, Africa analyst at Control Risks, said in a note.
(Additional reporting and writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Stephen Powell)