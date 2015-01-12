* Opposition say census could delay 2016 election
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Jan 12 Lawmakers loyal to Congolese
President Joseph Kabila gave initial backing on Monday to a bill
requiring a national census before a 2016 election, overcoming
protests by opposition legislators who said the move would delay
the vote by years.
By law, Kabila will not be able to stand for re-election
next year and critics say the census is a strategy to prolong
his time in office while avoiding the potentially tricky issue
of constitutional change.
The mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo has some 65
million people spread across a nation as big as western Europe,
with little infrastructure and difficult communications, making
any count of people highly difficult.
The government says the census can be completed within a
year and that it is required for fair and transparent elections.
Before the parliamentary vote, police in heavy body armour
and gas masks fired tear gas and blocked the passage of a few
hundred demonstrators as they sought to march towards the
chamber, a Reuters reporter said.
Opposition members said police fired live bullets on the
crowds, injuring tens of people. A police spokesperson denied
this.
Inside parliament, opposition MPs shouted, blew whistles and
danced in the aisles in an attempt to disrupt proceedings during
the debate. Many of them then boycotted the vote.
"We refuse this debate, this farce. The moment has come to
respect the constitution," said Jean Lucien Bussa, a legislator
from the Movement for the Liberation of Congo.
The proposal will now proceed to a commission before a final
vote in parliament, Minaku said.
The situation in Congo is under international scrutiny in
the wake of a move by Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore
last year to extend his own time in office only to be toppled by
mass protest rallies and forced to flee abroad.
Another rally on Sunday against the proposed change to
Congo's electoral law was also dispersed with police tear gas.
Kabila came to power in 2001 after the assassination of his
father. He won elections in 2006 and 2011, though the second
vote was marred by widespread allegations of fraud.
Some of his allies have called for the constitution to be
revised to allow him to stand in a third election, but others,
including the powerful governor of the copper-producing Katanga
province, have come out against it.
Kabila himself has refused to comment on his political
future.
