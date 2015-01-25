KINSHASA Jan 25 Democratic Republic of Congo's
parliament gave final approval on Sunday to an electoral law
shorn of a controversial provision that risked delaying a vote
due in 2016 and triggered days of deadly protests.
Last weekend, the lower house passed the law with a measure
ordering a national census before the next presidential
election. Critics of President Joseph Kabila said it was
intended to delay the vote and allow him to stay in power.
This sparked days of protests that killed dozens. Diplomats
called on Congo's government and lawmakers to drop the demand
for a census, which could take years to complete in the country,
which is home to over 60 million and lacks basic infrastructure.
The second vote in the National Assembly on Sunday came
after the Senate had proposed a version of the law that yielded
to demands of the street and diplomats.
Kabila, who is due to step down in 2016 having won elections
in 2006 and 2011, now has 30 days to sign it into law.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by David Lewis and Stephen
Powell)