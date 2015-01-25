* National Assembly passes bill revised after protests
* Opposition calls off protests planned for Monday
* Separate law passed splits up provinces
KINSHASA, Jan 25 Democratic Republic of Congo's
parliament gave final approval on Sunday to an electoral law
shorn of a controversial provision that risked delaying a vote
due in 2016 and had triggered days of deadly protests.
The reversal is a major blow for President Joseph Kabila's
camp and a leading opposition leader said demonstrations planned
for Monday would now be called off.
Last weekend, the lower house passed the law with a measure
ordering a national census before the next presidential
election. Kabila's supporters argued a census was needed to
ensure more accurate voter lists, but critics said it was
intended to delay the ballot and allow him to stay in power.
This sparked days of protests that killed dozens. Diplomats
called on Congo's government and lawmakers to drop the census,
which could take years to complete in a vast country that is
home to over 60 million people and lacks basic infrastructure.
The second vote was passed with a large majority in the
National Assembly on Sunday and came after the Senate had
proposed a version of the law that incorporated the demands of
the street and diplomats.
Aubin Minaku, president of the National Assembly, said there
had been a "semantic misunderstanding" over the census issue,
but he called its removal "an expression of our attachment to
all the provisions of the constitution."
Kabila, who is obliged by the constitution to step down in
2016 having won elections in 2006 and 2011, now has 30 days to
sign it into law.
Vital Kamerhe, president of the opposition Union for the
Congolese Nation (UNC), said protests planned for Monday would
be dropped despite concerns about a few articles in the law.
"There is no reason to call the population to the street
tomorrow... The people have won," he told Reuters.
Separately, the National Assembly approved on Sunday a law
to increase the number of provinces in Congo from nine to 26.
The change, promised by Congo's 2006 constitution, is
strongly opposed by some political heavyweights in the copper
mining province of Katanga, who fear their influence will be
watered down.
