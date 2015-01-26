KINSHASA Jan 26 Protests that blocked a reform
which could have extended Congo President Joseph Kabila's rule
have exposed deep rifts in his ruling coalition and galvanised
opposition, increasing the chance of further unrest ahead of
elections due next year.
Kabila took power in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2001
following the assassination of his father, and won disputed
elections in 2006 and 2011 in Africa's largest copper producer.
But he is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.
A government bill to require a national census before the
vote, which the opposition said would have delayed it by years,
led to four days of street protests last week, in which rights
groups said more than 40 people were killed by security forces.
With Western powers and the influential Catholic Church
calling for the reform to be scrapped, legislators bowed to
public pressure at the weekend and abandoned the census
requirement in a dramatic climbdown.
With constitutional term limits looming for several
presidents in the region, not least in neighbouring Congo
Republic, the outcome of the crisis is being closely watched
across the continent.
Kabila has refused to comment on his intentions, saying it
is a distraction from his political agenda.
For Philippe Biyoya, politics professor at the University of
Kinshasa, the most significant outcome of the showdown was the
gaping divisions exposed within the president's governing
coalition.
Kabila's majority has been rocked in recent months by
high-profile defections, including the popular governor of his
home province, copper-rich Katanga, and Jean Claude Muyambo,
head of a party which withdrew from Kabila's coalition and was
arrested in Kinshasa last week as he helped organise
demonstrations.
Several current members of coalition parties spoke out
against the census provision following the protests. The Senate,
which typically aligns with the government, voted unanimously to
remove the measure after the unrest.
'ALMOST IRREPARABLE'
"[The rifts] are almost irreparable ... The damage is too
great. They won't ever again be together," Biyoya said of the
coalition of Kabila's People's Party for Reconstruction and
Democracy and a number of smaller parties.
South African-based economic research group NKC said the
blocking of the provision could signal the "start of scheming
and backstabbing" among Kabila's allies who think that he will
step down in 2016 and may seek to succeed him.
"And the public mood continues to simmer with rage against
the president," it said. "We think there will be more trouble
when the intentions of Mr Kabila and his possible successors
become clearer."
The withdrawal of the census provision also marked a major
triumph for opposition parties that have struggled to present a
cohesive front against the government or mobilise large numbers
in the streets. And it came without the presence of veteran
opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi who has been in Europe for
health treatment since August.
"This is the first time that you've seen popular pressure in
the streets of Kinshasa have a dramatic impact on policy," said
Jason Stearns, a Congo analyst at the Rift Valley Institute.
"The question of Kabila's term limits is turning out to be
something that a broad swathe of Congolese opinion can rally
against regardless of political affiliation, regardless of
ethnic belonging."
Significantly, the opposition's calls for street
demonstrations were given a huge boost by student protesters at
the University of Kinshasa, where hundreds clashed on campus
with police and members of the military's elite Republic Guard.
OPPOSITION CAUTIOUS
While students played a significant role in an uprising in
Burkina Faso that toppled President Blaise Compaore in October
when he tried to scrap constitutional term limits, last week
marked the first major student protests against Kabila in years.
Opposition leaders, however, are wary of complacency,
insisting that the president and his inner circle remain
committed to clinging to power.
Opposition spokesmen say the law still contains several
problematic provisions that might delay the election, including
what they say is the ambiguous phrasing of parts that could be
used to justify holding a census before any ballot. The final
text of the law has not yet been made public.
They also question whether Congo has the financial and
technical capacity to hold the full slate of elections, from
local to national, due in the next 19 months.
At the 2006 and 2011 elections, the 22,000-strong U.N.
peacekeeping mission played a significant role in helping to
organise the ballot.
The election commission has yet to publish a calendar for
2016 elections despite repeated calls from the opposition and
international donors to do so.
While the protests did reveal deep popular anger at Kabila
and his government, Pascal Kambale, former Congo country
director for the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa,
said it did little to point to who might be capable of leading
the fragmented opposition to election victory.
"I don't see this as being massive support for the
opposition. Not yet, from the perspective of 2016. I think it's
more of a massive opposition to Kabila staying in power."
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Pravin Char)