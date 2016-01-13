KINSHASA Jan 13 Catholic leaders in Democratic
Republic of Congo, where the church has often criticised
President Joseph Kabila, expect to cancel a march next month,
saying it has been hijacked by partisan interests.
Opposition parties and activist groups, hoping to piggyback
off the Church's popularity among the 40 percent of citizens who
identify as Catholic, have urged supporters to take to the
streets on Feb. 16 to demand that Kabila leave power when his
mandate ends this year.
Their protest would coincide with a peaceful march called by
National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) "to consolidate
democracy" and commemorate dozens of Christian demonstrators
killed by former president Mobutu Sese Seko's security forces in
1992.
Kabila's ruling party, the People's Party for Reconstruction
and Democracy (PPRD), has also called on its members to march in
support of the president on the same day.
"There has been a great political co-option of this
initiative, on the side of the opposition and the majority,"
Father Donatien Shole, deputy secretary-general of CENCO, told
Reuters.
"We are in the process of thinking how to use this day in
another way to memorialise the victims through more spiritual
activities," he added.
The Church has repeatedly called on Kabila to quit power
when his second, and final, elected term expires in December.
However, the Church recently withdrew its representative
from a meeting of opposition and civil society groups in Senegal
on the grounds that there were no representatives from the
political majority.
Kabila, in power since 2001, has refused to publicly commit
to leaving office and opponents accuse him of trying to cling to
power by delaying a presidential vote set for November.
The government has called for a national dialogue to address
what it says are budgetary and logistical obstacles to holding
the election on time.
