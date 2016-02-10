KINSHASA Feb 10 Opposition leaders in
Democratic Republic of Congo called for a general strike next
Tuesday to press President Joseph Kabila to step down when his
mandate expires at the end of the year.
The decision represents a retreat from earlier plans for a
mass pro-democracy march after the powerful Catholic church
pulled its support last month, saying the event had been
co-opted by political interests.
Kabila succeeded his assassinated father in 2001 and won
disputed elections in 2006 and 2011. Critics accuse him of
trying to skirt constitutional term limits and stay in power by
delaying a presidential election slated for November. Dozens
died in Jan. 2015 in protests over the issue.
"We are called upon to stay at home, to not go to work and
to not send our children to school," opposition leader Charles
Mwando Simba told reporters in the capital, Kinshasa, flanked by
leaders from most major opposition parties.
Kabila has refused to comment on his future and has appealed
for dialogue to resolve difficulties in organising this year's
voting. The opposition rejects dialogue as a delaying tactic and
says protest is needed to force Kabila to hold a presidential
vote this year.
The election commission took a step on Wednesday toward
restarting the process by rescheduling elections for interim
provincial governors for March 26, commission spokesman
Jean-Pierre Kalamba told Reuters.
Local, provincial and national elections, originally slated
for 2015 and 2016, could not be held until new governors were
installed, Congo's highest court ruled last September. The
consequent delays after that ruling threw the entire election
schedule into disarray.
Kalamba did not say when an election calendar with the
presidential poll would be released. The commission plans to
update voter rolls before national elections, a process it has
said could take 13 to 16 months.
Also on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch urged the U.S.
government to impose targeted sanctions, including travel bans
and asset freezes, on Congolese officials responsible for what
it called a violent crackdown on Kabila's election critics.
In testimony before Congress on Tuesday, U.S. Special Envoy
for Africa's Great Lakes region, Tom Perriello, said Washington
is considering "measures including sanctions to hold accountable
individuals who threaten the peace and security of the DRC."
(Additional reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko; Editing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg)