KINSHASA Feb 14 Authorities in Democratic
Republic of Congo arrested a prominent opposition leader on
Sunday, the United Nations said, two days before a planned
general strike that will call for President Joseph Kabila to
step down from office this year.
Kabila is required by the constitution to stand aside in
December after 15 years in power. Critics accuse him of trying
to delay a presidential vote slated for November in order to
stay in office. Dozens died in protests over the issue in
January last year.
Martin Fayulu, president of the Engagement for Citizenship
and Development (ECIDE) party and one of the organisers of
Tuesday's strike, was detained at his party headquarters in the
early afternoon, said Jose Maria Aranaz, director of the U.N.'s
Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in Congo.
Opposition leaders have called for all Congolese people to
stay at home on Tuesday. It is not clear how well observed the
strike is likely to be.
"It's the same pattern of intimidation contrary to freedom
of peaceful assembly enshrined in the constitution," said
Aranaz.
Aranaz said it was unclear if Fayulu had been arrested by
the police or military. Blaise Munizi, a parliamentarian from
ECIDE, said that Fayulu was in the custody of Congo's
intelligence services.
The government could not be immediately reached for comment.
