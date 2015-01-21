A demonstrator walks near a car set ablaze to barricade a street during a protest in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'Kengo

KINSHASA At least 42 people have been killed in protests in Democratic Republic of Congo against a reform of the electoral code which the opposition says is designed to keep President Joseph Kabila in power, a rights group said.

Paul Nsapu, secretary general for Africa of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), said most of the victims were killed as they took part in political protests.

The government says 15 people have been killed, and most of them were looting and shot by private security guards.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)