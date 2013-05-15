* Underlines task facing new U.N. intervention force
* Mai Mai rebel groups fighting over land, resources
(Adds details)
KINSHASA May 15 At least 31 people were killed
when gunmen attacked an army base in eastern Democratic Republic
of Congo on Wednesday, the military said, underlining the
challenge facing a new U.N. intervention force in the territory.
The attackers, from one of dozens of armed groups operating
in the densely forested terrain, fought a two-hour battle with
soldiers at the army recruitment centre near the town of Beni in
North Kivu province, Colonel Olivier Hamuli told Reuters.
"The provisional death toll is 23 Mai Mai, five recruits and
three FARDC (army) soldiers, including a senior officer," Hamuli
said.
Mai Mai is the generic name given to a multitude of local
armed groups, fighting for control of territory and resources
ranging from farm land to mining operations.
Soldiers eventually managed to repel the attack, Hamuli
said. Officers were interrogating captured rebels to find out
where they came from and why they launched the assault, he
added.
The attack was a reminder of the task facing an
unprecedented combat force set up by the U.N. Security Council
in March to carry out "targeted offensive operations" to
neutralise armed groups in the country's east.
The first soldiers in the 3,000-strong International Brigade
have already arrived, though it is not clear when the Tanzanian,
South African and Malawian forces will start deploying.
It is the first time the United Nations has created such a
unit within a traditional peacekeeping force.
Eastern Congo has suffered nearly two decades of conflict as
rebels, the army and neighbouring countries have battled to
control its territory and rich mineral resources.
Around 300 Mai Mai fighters raided the southeastern mining
hub of Lubumbashi in March, until then considered one of the
safest areas in the conflict-riven state at the heart of Africa.
The United Nations believe there are up to 30 armed groups
in North Kivu alone.
They are separate from the better-known M23 insurgent group,
fighters who had threatened to overthrow the government,
accusing it of failing to honor a 2009 peace deal.
Shops in Beni remained closed after the attack but traffic
soon returned to the streets, one resident told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Bate Felix and Andrew
Heavens)