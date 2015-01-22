LONDON, Jan 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prosecuting
commanders and kingpins of militant groups for trafficking
natural resources in conflict zones could help end the world's
worst resource-driven violence, according to a report.
Despite widespread resource-driven conflict, individuals and
companies are rarely prosecuted for the war crime of pillage,
which is punishable at the International Criminal Court (ICC),
said the Enough Project, a policy group fighting to prevent
genocide and atrocities.
The pillaging of minerals was particularly destabilising in
the Democratic Republic of Congo, it said, placing civilians
under threat of violence and providing lucrative incomes to
rebels, Congolese army factions, and businesses.
Lawyers in Congo said identifying ownership of natural
resources, showing links between those accused of pillage and
the derived wealth, and proving that armed conflict facilitated
theft were major challenges to putting forward a strong case.
The report said prosecutions could help reduce incomes for
perpetrators of atrocities, combat resource exploitation, and
end the impunity that enables illegal financial networks to
thrive in conflict zones and allows other crimes to continue.
"This is armed robbery on a grand scale, and often serves as
both the purpose of perpetrators' atrocity crimes as well as the
funding that sustains them," said Holly Dranginis, Enough
Project's policy analyst who wrote the report.
"Prosecuting the most powerful actors... will expose
unusual, essential alliances and restore rule of law in areas
normally governed by the rule of the gun."
While theft may appear victimless relative to other war
crimes, pillaging of minerals in Congo is closely linked to
atrocities, including mass murder, rape and child labour, the
report said.
The report said theft in eastern Congo often spans multiple
countries and involves indicted war criminals, militias, and
government officials, as well as corporations and banks outside
of war zones which benefit from theft and money laundering.
Policymakers and non-governmental organisations worldwide
are working to cut off funding to armed groups in Congo, it
said, and U.N. and U.S. sanctions regimes address illegal
natural resource exploitation linked to such groups.
A number of companies are working to reduce the global
demand for untraceable minerals, which has decreased income to
armed groups and stimulated more formal minerals markets, it
said.
The group urged ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to revive the
court's financial crimes unit and expand investigations in
Congo, the Central African Republic, and Sudan to cover natural
resource pillage.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Alisa Tang.)