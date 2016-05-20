KINSHASA May 20 Three Congolese activists,
arrested hours before a general strike in February to demand
that President Joseph Kabila leave power when his mandate
expires this year, were sentenced on Friday to one year in
prison, the United Nations said.
Bienvenu Matumo and Heritier Kapitene, members of the
pro-democracy group Struggle for Change (Lucha), and Victor
Tesongo, a member of an opposition party, were convicted of
inciting disobedience and spreading false information, said Jose
Maria Aranaz, director of the U.N. human rights office in
Democratic Republic of Congo.
"We are very worried about this instrumentalisation of the
judiciary and the continued criminalisation of civil society,"
Aranaz told Reuters.
The three were arrested shortly after attending a meeting
with other peaceful pro-democracy activists to prepare for the
strike, the campaign group Human Rights Watch said.
Dozens of Kabila's critics have been arrested since last
year as part of what the United Nations and rights groups say is
an escalating crackdown on political dissent ahead of a
presidential election scheduled for November.
Kabila is ineligible to stand for re-election after serving
two elected terms but opponents accuse him of trying to delay
the poll to hold onto power. Congo's highest court ruled last
week that Kabila could stay in power if elections did not occur
by the end of his mandate.
The government says it is unlikely to be able to organise
the vote on time due to logistical and budgetary constraints. It
denies that any of the arrests are politically motivated.
On Thursday, a leading opposition presidential candidate,
Moise Katumbi, was indicted for allegedly hiring mercenaries in
a plot against the state. Katumbi denies the accusation, which
he says is meant to derail his presidential bid.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)