* Presidential candidate denies charge of hiring mercenaries
* Supporters fear he may not be allowed to return
* Lawyer says: "They can't force him into exile"
(Adds confirmation of Katumbi's departure)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, May 20 An opposition presidential
candidate in Democratic Republic of Congo, accused of hiring
mercenaries in an alleged plot against the state, left the
country on Friday night to receive medical treatment in South
Africa, his lawyer said.
The prosecutor general's office issued an arrest warrant on
Thursday for former provincial governor Moise Katumbi but said
in a statement on Friday that he could go to South Africa to be
treated.
Katumbi's lawyer, Georges Kapiamba, told Reuters that his
client had been hospitalised since last Friday, when police
fired tear gas at him and his supporters outside the
prosecutor's office in Congo's second city of Lubumbashi, where
he was appearing to be questioned.
Katumbi denies the charges against him, which he says are
aimed at derailing his bid to replace President Joseph Kabila in
a November presidential election.
Kabila, in power since 2001, is barred by constitutional
term limits from standing again but opponents accuse him of
trying to delay the vote in order to cling to power.
The government says it is unlikely to be able to hold the
election on time due to budgetary and logistical constraints,
and denies that the charges against Katumbi are politically
motivated.
Some of Katumbi's supporters fear that authorities will
block the multi-millionaire former mining mogul from returning
to the country, but Kapiamba rejected that possibility.
"They can't force him into exile," Kapiamba said, adding
that Katumbi was headed to Johannesburg. "He is going to
return."
Political tensions are running high in Congo ahead of the
scheduled election. The country's highest court ruled last week
that Kabila could stay in power if it did not take place before
the end of his mandate.
Opposition parties labelled that a "constitutional coup
d'etat" and called for marches across the country on May 26 to
demand that Kabila step down this year.
On Friday, a court also sentenced three activists, arrested
hours before a general strike in February to demand that Kabila
leave power when his mandate expires this year, to one year in
prison, the United Nations said.
The director of the U.N. human rights office in Congo, Jose
Maria Aranaz, denounced the decision as evidence of "the
instrumentalisation of the judiciary and the continued
criminalisation of civil society."
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)