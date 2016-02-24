KINSHASA Feb 24 Six Congolese activists were
sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison, after they were
arrested last week as they prepared for a general strike calling
on President Joseph Kabila to step down, their lawyer said.
The activists from the Goma-based Struggle for Change
(Lucha) were arrested last Tuesday, the day of the strike, as
they prepared banners supporting the protesters. They were
convicted of incitement to revolt, their lawyer, Georges
Kapiamba, told Reuters. He said they would appeal the verdict.
The court dismissed charges of "association with criminals",
for which the prosecution had requested 10-year sentences.
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch confirmed the verdict, which
it said was part of an escalating government crackdown on
Kabila's critics.
"Blatant instrumentalization of justice to silence dissent
must stop," Ida Sawyer, Human Rights Watch's senior researcher
in Congo, said in a tweet.
The government denies that anyone is arrested for political
reasons.
Kabila succeeded his assassinated father in 2001 and won
disputed elections in 2006 and 2011. He is barred by the
constitution from standing for a third term.
But critics accuse him of working to delay a presidential
poll slated for November so he can stay in power. Dozens died in
violent anti-government protests in January 2015 over the issue.
Three other Lucha activists were arrested in the capital,
Kinshasa, before last Tuesday's strike. They were charged with
incitement to civil disobedience, spreading false information
and attacking state security, Human Rights Watch said.
Four Lucha activists were also sentenced to 12 months in
prison last September for inciting civil disobedience after they
encouraged public demonstrations on behalf of an imprisoned
fellow activist.
At a news conference on Wednesday in Kinshasa, U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said he was concerned about "the
targeting of members of the opposition, media and civil
society", though he did not specifically mention the Lucha case.
Kabila has refused to comment publicly on his political
future. He advocates a national dialogue to resolve what he
calls logistical and budgetary difficulties in organising the
presidential and other polls scheduled this year.
Ban, who met with Kabila, opposition leaders and local
activists, said he supports the idea of a dialogue. Most major
opposition parties, however, have rejected the proposal, saying
it is a pretext to delay elections.
