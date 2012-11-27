GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 27 The
political chief of the M23 rebel group in the Democratic
Republic of Congo said on Tuesday his forces would withdraw from
the eastern city of Goma if President Joseph Kabila agreed to
M23 demands.
"The withdrawal, yes. If Kabila agrees to our demands then
we'll go quickly," Jean-Marie Runiga told reporters in a hotel
in Goma, which M23 rebels captured last week.
Runiga demanded Kabila agree to national negotiations, the
release of political prisoners and the dissolution of an
electoral commission.