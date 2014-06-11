KINSHASA, June 11 Democratic Republic of Congo's
government said on Wednesday that a soldier seized by soldiers
from neighbouring Rwanda earlier in the day had been shot dead
by Rwandan troops.
"He emerged from where he was being guarded at the border
and, in the plain sight of his (Congolese army) colleagues, was
shot down by the Rwandan troops. He was executed," Congolese
government spokesman Lambert Mende said.
Rwandan officials were not immediately available for
comment. Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said on
Twitter that Congo's government should stop its soldiers from
crossing into Rwanda.
