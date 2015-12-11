(Fixes typographical error in second paragraph.)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA Dec 11 Democratic Republic of Congo's
justice minister set conditions on Friday for the extradition of
a suspect in the Rwandan genocide, saying Rwanda needs to
respond to its own requests that suspects now on Rwandan soil be
extradited to Congo.
Relations between Congo and Rwanda have been fraught since
the 1990s, when Rwandan-backed rebellions in eastern Congo
helped trigger a humanitarian catastrophe that killed millions
from conflict, hunger and disease.
Ladislas Ntaganzwa, a former Rwandan mayor under indictment
for his alleged role in the country's 1994 genocide, in which
ethnic Hutu militias slaughtered some 800,000 Tutsis and
moderate Hutus, was arrested in eastern Congo at the weekend,
according to Congolese officials.
Ntaganzwa was one of nine high-profile fugitives wanted for
the genocide still at large. Rwanda has accused him of genocide,
direct and public incitement to commit genocide, extermination,
murder and rape.
Congo's justice minister, Alexis Thambwe, told Reuters that
Ntaganzwa was flown on Friday from the eastern city of Goma to
the capital, Kinshasa, for questioning. He said that Congo was
prepared to extradite Ntaganzwa but first sought reciprocity
from Rwandan authorities.
"We want Rwanda to respond very clearly this time to the
arrest warrants that we have addressed to Rwanda against
individuals who have done harm to our country and who circulate
freely in Kigali," he said.
Rwanda's justice minister, Johnston Busingye, told Reuters
that Congo's obligation to extradite Ntaganzwa is clear and that
Rwandan authorities have been in contact with their Congolese
counterparts.
"Ladislas is the subject of (an) international arrest
warrant," Busingye said. "I would be surprised if they turn it
into a local court issue."
Thambwe could not say how many outstanding extradition
requests Congo has with Rwanda. But he cited the example of
Laurent Nkunda, the former leader of the CNDP, a Rwandan-backed
group that waged an insurrection in eastern Congo from 2006 to
2009.
Nkunda was arrested by Rwandan authorities in 2009 and has
been kept under house arrest in the capital, Kigali, ever since,
according to the United Nations. Rwanda has repeatedly refused
Congo's extradition requests.
Asked about Nkunda's case, Busingye would say only that he
does not know Nkunda personally.
