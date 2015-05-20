KINSHASA May 20 Millions of dollars were misused
in the first phase of a project to build a national fiber optic
network in Democratic Republic of Congo, a parliamentary mission
has found.
Aimed at reducing communication costs in the
infrastructure-poor country, construction of a national
"backbone" by Congo's state-owned telecommunications company
(SCPT) and China International Telecommunication Construction
Corporation (CITCC) began in 2012. It was financed in part by
China's Exim Bank.
The backbone links Congo to the West Africa Cable System
(WACS), a submarine cable system in the Atlantic Ocean.
The first phase, connecting Kinshasa to the coastal town of
Muanda at a cost of about $70 million, was completed in 2013 and
work on the second phase, laying 3,500 km of new fiber from
Kinshasa to the mining province of Katanga, is underway.
"We note already serious irregularities during the first
phase of production," the mission's report, released this week,
stated.
The report does not provide an exact figure for those
irregularities but cites examples totalling millions of dollars.
In one case, the report says that at least $3.4 million
loaned for the construction of a landing station for the
submarine cable appear to have been withdrawn from a bank
account by beneficiaries "not directly linked to the project."
The report also says that the government paid more than
double the standard rate for the cables connecting Muanda to
Kinshasa, which it says were widely defective and not suited for
subterranean use.
"The amount that was misappropriated is much more than what
was spent on the installation of the cables," said Emery
Okundji, a national deputy who helped launch the investigation
in 2012.
Mismanagement of the project has resulted in long delays in
implementation and unreliable connections, the report says.
Telecommunications companies connected to the backbone
include Tigo, Vodacom, Airtel and MTN.
According to a World Bank report last year, the price of
bandwidth in Congo is up to 10 times the price of similar
services in east African countries. Work on the project's 10
phases is expected to last 25 years.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Toby Chopra)