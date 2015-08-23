KINSHASA Aug 23 An Irish court has grounded a
plane owned by Democratic Republic of Congo's new national
airline after plaintiffs sought its seizure to recuperate an
outstanding debt from the government, Congo's prime minister and
local media said.
Congo's government recently purchased two used Airbus
A320s for the launch of Congo Airways, expected before
the end of this year.
The first of the airline's two planes, which are due to
initially serve eight domestic destinations, arrived in the
capital Kinshasa last month. But Prime Minister Augustin Matata
Ponyo confirmed Irish news reports that the second has been
grounded.
"The plane is in the custody of judicial authorities in
Dublin at the request of a Congolese who is claiming a debt from
(Congo)," Matata Ponyo tweeted on Sunday.
"It's sad for a Congolese who seizes a national patrimony
against personal interests. Where is the patriotism!" he added.
Congo's government spokesman and the managing director of
Congo Airways could not be immediately reached for comment.
An article in the Irish Independent on Friday said the High
Court grounded the plane at Dublin airport after John Dormer
Tyson and Ilunga Jean Mukendi, two American citizens, argued
that the Congolese government owed them $11.5 million.
Mukendi is of Congolese origin.
The plane had been undergoing refurbishments in Dublin
before its delivery.
The debt, the two men claimed, is related to a 2007
arbitration decision involving the ownership of two diamond
mines they purchased in Congo, the newspaper wrote.
Congo Airways is entirely owned by public Congolese entities
and is meant to replace the country's last national carrier,
which went bankrupt in 2003.
The government has promised higher safety standards and
lower prices in a country with few internal routes and whose
domestic carriers are all banned from operating inside the
European Union for safety reasons.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Dominic
Evans)