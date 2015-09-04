KINSHASA, Sept 4 One of several small domestic
airlines in Democratic Republic of Congo shut down its
operations on Friday, blaming poor operating conditions and the
government's decision to create its own airline.
Korongo Airlines, owned by Brussels Airlines and the
Belgium-based Forrest Group, said it has struggled to make money
and a decision had been taken to dissolve the company. It began
flying in 2012 but has only one aircraft, a Boeing 737 which was
damaged two weeks ago due to a maintenance problem on the runway
in the central city of Mbuji Mayi, it said in a statement.
Air travel in Congo is dogged by lax safety standards, high
ticket prices and poor service. All internal carriers are banned
from operating inside the European Union for safety reasons.
Earlier this year, Congo's government announced the creation
of a new national carrier, Congo Airways, meant to replace one
that went bankrupt in 2003.
But Congo Airways' launch, initially expected in June, is in
doubt after an Irish court last month ordered one of its two
planes to stay grounded in Dublin, where it was being painted,
after two Americans sought its seizure on the grounds that
Congo's government owed them $11.5 million.
The government said it hopes to resolve the dispute
amicably.
Korongo said the decision to create a new airline had
deterred potential investors from upgrading its fleet.
Brussels Airlines will continue its daily flights between
Brussels and the Congo capital, Kinshasa, and is open to
providing technical assistance to Congo Airways, the statement
added.
