KINSHASA, Sept 23 An airplane belonging to
Democratic Republic of Congo's new national carrier was released
by an Irish court on Tuesday after it was grounded over a debt
row with two American investors, Congo's justice minister said.
The Airbus A320 is one of two planes recently purchased by
the government for the launch of Congo Airways, expected before
the end of this year. It was being painted at Dublin airport
ahead of its arrival in Congo.
Ireland's High Court grounded the plane last month after the
private investors from a company called Miminco said Congo owes
them $11.5 million to repay assets seized by government forces
from diamond mines they controlled in the 1990s.
"The Irish judge found in our favour this afternoon. The
plane has been freed and it can return (to Congo) starting
tomorrow," Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe said on state-run
television.
The court found that the debt, which Congo acknowledges, did
not concern Congo Airways, Thambwe said.
Congo Airways is entirely owned by public Congolese entities
and is meant to replace the country's last national carrier,
which went bankrupt in 2003.
Air travel in Congo is dogged by high prices, lax safety
standards and poor service. All domestic carriers are banned
from operating inside the European Union for safety reasons.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by James Dalgleish)