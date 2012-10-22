* Uganda spearheading regional effort to end conflict
* Uganda accused with Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels
* U.N. Council intends to impose sanctions on M23 and others
(Adds comment by U.N. peacekeeping chief)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 22 Uganda said on Monday it would
stop mediating in the conflict between the Democratic Republic
of Congo and M23 rebels if the U.N. Security Council endorsed
accusations that Uganda was supporting the rebels.
A report by a U.N. panel of experts leaked to Reuters last
week accused Uganda and Rwanda of providing support to M23,
whose insurgency has displaced half a million people in North
Kivu province, which borders both countries.
The report, written for the U.N. Security Council's Congo
sanctions committee, said Uganda had allowed M23's political
branch to operate from Kampala in addition to providing M23 with
troops, weapons, technical help, political advice and
facilitation of external relations.
"We have contacted the U.N. via our diplomats in New York
because we want to know whether what the media wrote about is
true," junior foreign minister Asuman Kiyingi told Reuters.
"If the U.N. confirms its experts wrote these outrageous
falsehoods, then we'll withdraw from our mediation role in the
conflict between Congo and the M23 rebels."
Kiyingi said the allegations were already undermining the
perception of Uganda as a neutral mediator.
Analysts say Uganda and Rwanda have maintained extensive
commercial and military networks in Congo's mineral-rich east
since the two countries sent troops into Congo twice in the
1990s and 2000s.
The Ugandan government has already denied it supports M23,
calling the allegations "rubbish, rubbish, rubbish."
Congo has demanded sanctions on Ugandan and Rwandese
officials funneling support to M23. The U.N. Security Council on
Friday adopted a statement expressing an intention to impose
sanctions on M23's leaders and those who violate a U.N. arms
embargo on Congo.
Uganda has been spearheading faltering efforts by a regional
body, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region
(ICGLR), to put together a 4,000-strong force to neutralize M23
and police the border between Congo and Rwanda.
U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told reporters at the
United Nations in New York on Monday that no countries bordering
the Democratic Republic of Congo would be contributing troops to
such a force.
"There is a military assessment team that is meeting in Goma
so we have to wait for their recommendations," Ladsous said.
"It is still being worked upon but we expect some results in the
next few days."
"Of course the devil is in the details and we would have to
look very closely at the composition of that force, at its
command and control mechanisms, how to coordinate with (U.N.
peacekeepers) and agree on very specific objectives," he said.
M23 said this month that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
was trying to engage it in direct talks with Congo, although
Congo has denied that and said it had not dropped its refusal to
negotiate with the insurgents.
Kiyingi said Uganda would stop its mediation role even if
the United Nations did not endorse the accusations but still
imposed sanctions on M23 leaders.
"We cannot try to bring two parties to the table to talk
when one is under sanctions and the other is not," he said.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United
Nations; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Todd Eastham)