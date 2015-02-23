* UN forces had been due to help Congo attack on FDLR rebels
* Congo declined after UN demanded generals be removed
* African Union official says AU "not very happy" with that
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 23 The African Union on Monday
urged the Congolese government to accept help from U.N. forces
to defeat rebels in the country's east, after a row over human
rights derailed plans for joint operations.
Peacekeepers in the U.N.'s Congo mission, known as MONUSCO,
had been due to support an operation against the Democratic
Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) but suspended
cooperation this month because two Congolese generals due to
lead the campaign were accused of human rights abuses.
President Joseph Kabila said last week that the operation
had started without MONUSCO. A government spokesman said Congo
"renounces, in the most official manner, the support of MONUSCO
to track the FDLR. We are going to track them alone."
After members of the African Union's Peace and Security
Council met on Monday to discuss the conflict, the AU special
representative to the Great Lakes region, Boubacar Gaoussou
Diarra, told Reuters:
"We think that it should be a joint operation to succeed,
which is why, today when Congo as a country renounced any
logistical and professional support from MONUSCO, we were not
very happy with this issue."
The United Nations had given Kinshasa until mid-February to
remove the two generals, Bruno Mandevu and Fall Sikabwe, whom it
accused of involvement in human rights violations. Congo has
said that the U.N. mission has not presented any evidence of the
alleged abuses and it is not aware of any violations.
"We need D.R. Congo to benefit from logistical and
operational support from MONUSCO. It is the only way to secure
the success of the operation against the FDLR because they (the
rebels) have been on the ground for 20 years and they have
melted into the population," Diarra said.
The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 8 backed the military
mission after the rebels -- estimated to number 1,400, including
former soldiers and Hutu militiamen responsible for Rwanda's
1994 genocide -- ignored a Jan. 2 deadline to surrender.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Robin Pomeroy)