KINSHASA Feb 15 Democratic Republic of Congo
President Joseph Kabila has spurned a United Nations offer of
support for a military campaign against Rwandan Hutu rebels
inside the country, and criticised international interference in
its affairs.
U.N. peacekeepers were due to support an operation against
the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) but
suspended cooperation last week because two Congolese generals
tapped to lead the campaign are accused of human rights abuses.
The MONUSCO peacekeepers say their support is key to
defeating the estimated 1,400 rebels, who have been at the heart
of conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region for two decades.
But Kabila told diplomats in the capital the operation in
the east had already started without help from the MONUSCO
peacekeepers, and the government would work alone.
"The Democratic Republic of Congo today renounces, in the
most official manner, the support of MONUSCO to track the FDLR.
We are going to track them alone," government spokesman Lambert
Mende quoted Kabila as saying.
Congo announced the formal start of operations against the
FDLR more than two weeks ago but no combat has been reported and
some analysts doubt the appetite of the government to wage the
fight unilaterally.
