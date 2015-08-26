KINSHASA Aug 26 U.N. peacekeepers said on
Wednesday they would have to cut rations for 6,800 ex-rebels and
their families left in limbo in government camps in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, blaming a shortage of funds and
calling for the state to step in.
The U.N. mission there also said some of the adults and
children had been ordered to stay in the camps by rebel leaders
trying to keep up a presence in the region - and the aid cut
might push the commanders to let the people go home.
The announcement underlined the plight of the thousands of
former fighters and their dependants stuck in often dire
conditions in demobilisation camps for years amid a string of
conflicts.
Last October, U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said more than
100 people had died from starvation and disease in one camp
because of government neglect.
The U.N. Peacekeeping Mission in the country, MONUSCO, said
on Wednesday it did not have the funds to keep feeding the
inhabitants, and something needed to be done to resolve the
festering problem and get the ex-fighters back home.
"We don't have the money," mission head Martin Kobler told a
news conference in the capital Kinshasa. "This costs us $2
million per month. It's not our task. It's not our obligation.
The government must take responsibility."
The government was not immediately available for comment but
has in the past pointed to the difficulty of supplying remote
camps, and accused world powers of not giving enough aid.
The defence ministry recently pledged $1.5 million to
support the camps, Taz Greyling, the chief of MONUSCO's
demobilisation, disarmament and reinsertion (DDR) section said.
The camp inhabitants are members of a number of rebel
groups, many from Congo, but others from the Democratic Forces
for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a force which includes
former Hutu militia accused of involvement in the 1994 genocide
in neighbouring Rwanda.
Analysts have said the FDLR commanders have been keen to
keep their fighters in Congo to avoid having to return to Rwanda
and face possible arrest and prosecution.
The FDLR portrays itself as a defender of Hutu refugees in
Congo, a country dogged by nearly two decades of conflict
fuelled by competition over vast minerals resources.
In an email to Reuters, Greyling said the decision to cut
support was also meant to pressure FDLR leaders to allow
ex-fighters and their families leave the camps.
"We hope that FDLR will let them leave and have a chance at
a normal life," Greyling said.
Junior Safari, executive director of the Congolese
Association for the Respect of Human Rights in the northern city
of Kisangani, where hundreds of ex-FDLR combatants and their
families are housed, said MONUSCO's decision would force the
former fighters to live off the population.
"Now, they are going to have to get by on their own," he
said. "They are going to create panic and insecurity among the
population."
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens)