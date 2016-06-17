KINSHASA, June 17 United Nations peacekeepers
killed seven rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on
Thursday as part of operations to tamp down rising inter-ethnic
tensions in the area, the U.N. mission said on Friday.
South African troops from the U.N. Force Intervention
Brigade fired on members of a primarily Kobo and Nande militia
after they tried to prevent aid workers giving out food to Hutu
civilians in a displacement camp in the town of Buleusa in North
Kivu province, mission spokesman Charles Bambara said.
Eleven other militiamen were wounded while the rest fled,
Bambara added. The U.N. troops suffered no casualties.
The U.N. intervention in Buleusa follows a week of surging
tensions between Hutus and the Kobo and Nande communities after
rumours spread that members of the FDLR, a Hutu militia with
officers implicated in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, had
infiltrated displaced persons camps.
Nande and Kobo militiamen killed at least four Hutus and
burned hundreds of their huts in Buleusa on Monday, according to
Samuel Ntaota, a spokesman for the local Hutu community.
Ethnic rivalries, foreign invasions and competition for
mineral-rich land have stoked persistent conflict among eastern
Congo's dozens of rebel groups over the last two decades,
costing millions of lives.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Marine Pennetier and Mark
Heinrich)