WASHINGTON, March 20 The World Bank's board on
Thursday approved a $73 million grant to help the Democratic
Republic of Congo develop an expansion of the Inga hydroelectric
dam, potentially the largest hydropower site in the world.
The money, combined with another $33 million from the
African Development Bank, will fund technical studies to analyze
the dam's environmental and social impact and ensure it is
sustainable, the World Bank said in a statement.
The grant will also help establish the independent Inga
Development Authority, which is meant to follow best
international practices in managing the project and selecting
private companies to help fund it, the bank said.
The World Bank ranks Congo among the world's 10 most
difficult places to do business. For decades, projects to expand
the Inga dam never got off the ground due to conflict and
misrule. And environmental groups warn large dam projects are
known for long delays and budget overruns.
The World Bank, a poverty-fighting institution based in
Washington, estimates that Congo has 100 gigawatts of hydropower
potential, the world's third largest behind China and Russia.
But only 9 percent of Congo's 65 million people have access
to electricity, and the mining sector on which the economy
relies has been hamstrung by lack of power.
But now a deal with South Africa to buy electricity from
Inga has revived talk of the giant hydro project, which could
harness the Congo River's enormous energy to eventually power
half of Africa. Three international consortiums are bidding for
the contract to build the dam, known as Inga III, and sell the
power it generates, estimated at 4,800 MW.
This is nearly three times the amount of power produced from
Inga's two existing dams, which are decades old and have been
crippled by neglect, government debt and risk-averse investors.
"Inga 3 ... is undoubtedly the most transformative project
for Africa in the 21st century," Congo's Prime Minister Augustin
Matata Ponyo said in a statement.
The World Bank said under the current plan, South Africa
would buy 2,500 megawatts from Inga III, and another 1,300
megawatts will be sold to Congo's power-starved mining industry.
The remaining 1000 megawatts would go to the national
utility SNEL, helping provide power to an estimated 7 million
people around Kinshasa, Congo's capital, and covering all the
projected unmet electricity needs there by 2025.
"This significant additional energy access for households
and small businesses could only be financed and developed by
combining it with electricity sales to credit-worthy business
and other regional users," the bank said in its statement.
Campaign group International Rivers has criticized the
project for not benefiting enough of the local population. It
has called on the World Bank to fund smaller, more local energy
projects, such as solar and wind power, that it says would be
less environmentally damaging and more effective.
The group cites a study from University of Oxford
researchers that shows large dams overran their initial budget
by 96 percent on average, and also had long delays, making them
unlikely to produce positive returns.
"We will continue to push the World Bank and the DRC
government to support clean local energy solutions rather than
Africa's next white elephant," International Rivers' policy
director Peter Bosshard said in a statement on Thursday.
The World Bank said its technical assistance funds will not
go towards construction or operation of the dam, and it has not
yet decided on whether to support the construction of Inga III,
which is proposed to cost $12 billion.
"By being involved in the development of Inga 3 ... from an
early stage we can help ensure that its development is done
right so it can be a game changer by providing electricity to
millions of people and powering commerce and industry," said
Makhtar Diop, the World Bank's vice president for Africa.
Success for Inga III would help raise investors' confidence
in the remaining five stages of the Grand Inga project. At an
estimated cost of $50-80 billion, Grand Inga would produce
44,000 MW, dwarfing all other hydro-electric projects in the
world, including China's Three Gorges Dam.
