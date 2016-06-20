BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Kevin Richardson ceased employment with company
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, June 20 Democratic Republic of Congo declared a yellow fever epidemic in the provinces of Kinshasa, Kongo Central and Kwango on Monday, after recording 67 cases of the disease.
Health Minister Felix Kabange told journalists that seven of the cases were autochtonous, while five people in total had died.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Makini Brice)
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co signed a project centers treating cancer patients at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, project value 1.2 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: