LONDON Aug 4 The Republic of Congo's 2029 dollar bond has tumbled to record lows after the country missed a payment on its only international issue, leading to a credit rating cut from the Moody's and Fitch agencies.

The bond, in which $478 million is outstanding, traded at 67.755 cents in the dollar on Thursday, after hitting a record low of 67 cents in the previous session.

The issue has fallen as much as five cents from last Thursday's closing level, according to Tradeweb data.

Brazzaville missed a payment of the interest and capital due on 30 June 2016, and then failed to pay up during the ensuing 30-day grace period, Moody's and Fitch said this week.

"The government indicates that the missed payment relates to an administrative error, rather than liquidity shortages, and stipulates that the payment will be made shortly," Moody's said.

Moody's cut its RoC rating to B3 from B2 - six notches below investment grade - adding this was under review for further downgrades.

Fitch downgraded its rating to 'RD' - or restricted default - on Wednesday.

No one from the government was immediately available to comment.

The bond was issued in 2007 by the oil-producing central African country as part of its debt restructuring. According to Moody's, the bond represents around 9 percent of the government's debt by end 2015.

"There is some sort of uncertainty in the market at the moment...It is one of the names that markets used to like in the past when oil prices were high, but there was limited disclosure," said Samir Gadio, Head of Africa Strategy, FICC Research at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Now the fundamental case probably is weaker, but it is difficult to assess what is going on on the ground," he said, adding that it "looked strange" that the authorities would willingly stop servicing a bond, given the modest amounts involved.

The bond is highly illiquid and not part of any major Eurobond debt benchmark. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, additional reporting by Aaron Ross in Kinshasa; Editing by Jon Boyle)