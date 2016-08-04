LONDON Aug 4 The Republic of Congo's 2029
dollar bond has tumbled to record lows after the country missed
a payment on its only international issue, leading to a credit
rating cut from the Moody's and Fitch agencies.
The bond, in which $478 million is
outstanding, traded at 67.755 cents in the dollar on Thursday,
after hitting a record low of 67 cents in the previous session.
The issue has fallen as much as five cents from last
Thursday's closing level, according to Tradeweb data.
Brazzaville missed a payment of the interest and capital due
on 30 June 2016, and then failed to pay up during the ensuing
30-day grace period, Moody's and Fitch said this week.
"The government indicates that the missed payment relates to
an administrative error, rather than liquidity shortages, and
stipulates that the payment will be made shortly," Moody's said.
Moody's cut its RoC rating to B3 from B2 - six notches below
investment grade - adding this was under review for further
downgrades.
Fitch downgraded its rating to 'RD' - or restricted default
- on Wednesday.
No one from the government was immediately available to
comment.
The bond was issued in 2007 by the oil-producing central
African country as part of its debt restructuring. According to
Moody's, the bond represents around 9 percent of the
government's debt by end 2015.
"There is some sort of uncertainty in the market at the
moment...It is one of the names that markets used to like in the
past when oil prices were high, but there was limited
disclosure," said Samir Gadio, Head of Africa Strategy, FICC
Research at Standard Chartered Bank.
"Now the fundamental case probably is weaker, but it is
difficult to assess what is going on on the ground," he said,
adding that it "looked strange" that the authorities would
willingly stop servicing a bond, given the modest amounts
involved.
The bond is highly illiquid and not part of any major
Eurobond debt benchmark.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, additional reporting by Aaron
Ross in Kinshasa; Editing by Jon Boyle)